Pawnshop worker fined for abusing cop, having weapon

A young saleswoman was fined a total of $40,000 on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of using abusive language towards a policeman and possession of a weapon, while she was granted her release on a total of $150,000 bail after denying seven other charges, including assaulting three ranks.

Jenelisa Fordyce, 21, was fined by Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown after admitting to using abusive language towards Police Constable 23353 Welcome, who was acting in the execution of his duty, at Brickdam, and possession of a sharp-edged instrument.

Fordyce, however, pleaded not guilty to assaulting Welcome on February 24th, at Brick-dam, while he was acting in the execution of his duties. Fordyce also denied obstructing Welcome, who was acting in the execution of his duties…..