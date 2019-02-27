President urges GECOM to start poll preparations

President David Granger has urged the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to begin preparations for general and regional elections and has said government will initiate measures to make the required funding available.

In a February 25th letter to GECOM Chairman James Patterson, seen by Stabroek News, President Granger indicated that “the Government of Guyana is committed to doing everything possible to ensure that the commission is provided with the financial resources and has sufficient time to conduct credible elections.”

He added, “I urge the commission, therefore, to commence preparations for the conduct of [General and Regional Elections].”….