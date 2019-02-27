Region One health teams for another check on Venezuelan migrants

The Region One Health Department is again preparing to send medical teams to areas where Venezuelan migrants have settled, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, while delivering the feature address at the 49th Republic Anniversary Flag Raising Ceremony in Mabaruma, underlined the efforts of the regional health department in providing services to incoming Venezuelans.

“Our Port Health Department had established posts in five areas: Yarakita, White Water, MV Tamakay, Morawhanna, Kairako. A total of 21 persons manned these posts on a monthly rotation from August to October 2018”, the minister said…..