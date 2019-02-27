SARA’s proceedings against Jagdeo, others illegal – Nandlall

Condemning the State Assets Recovery Agency’s (SARA) recent civil proceedings against former President Bharrat Jagdeo and six other persons as illegal, former Attorney General Anil Nandall yesterday said it was a desperate move by an illegitimate body.

He believes that SARA should use its time to investigate a number of allegations made against members of the current APNU+AFC administration as he feels “damning evidence” lies there.

“In my respectful view, it would be premature for any legal proceedings to be heard and determined under the SARA Act without the legality of that Act itself being first determined by Court,” Nandall said…..