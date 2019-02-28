Aishalton Secondary to benefit from new solar batteries

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman has pledged to use his finances to provide replacement batteries for the Aishalton Secondary School’s solar energy system after being informed that the school’s solar energy panels were non-functional.

Trotman made the commitment during the recent ministerial outreach to the Rupununi, where he visited the Region Nine community of Aishalton and listened to matters of concern to residents of the Deep South community, according to a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release.

One of the issues raised was the nonfunctional solar energy panels which usually power the Aishalton Secondary School. Trotman visited the school and examined the batteries and equipment and pledged to offset the cost of the replacement batteries…..