Bail for man on cannabis, ecstasy possession charges

A man accused of trafficking ecstasy pills and cannabis, was yesterday granted a total of $15,000 bail by a city court.

David Simmons, 32, is facing two charges which allege that on February 26, 2019, at Sussex Street, Charlestown, he had in his possession two grammes of cannabis and two grammes of ecstasy pills for the purpose of trafficking.

Simmons pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were read to him by Magistrate Faith McGusty in the city magistrates’ court.

Simmons was granted $5,000 bail on the cannabis possession charge and $10,000 bail on the ecstasy possession charge, and was told to return to court on March, 20, 2019 for his next hearing.