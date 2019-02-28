Guyana News

Chopped Good Hope woman fearful that attacker will return

-police still to take statement, offer protection

By
Injured: Vashtie Mahase

Vashtie Mahase, the 21-year-old mother of two who was brutally chopped by her partner on Sunday is grateful to be alive but remains fearful for her safety as her attacker remains on the run.

“I am very scared of him because I know he will come back…he threaten me. He tell me that how he guh mek sure me dead”, Mahase told Stabroek News yesterday.

Up to yesterday, police were still to take a statement from her or offer protection…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Mother of five stabbed to death in North Sophia

By

RUSAL workers block bauxite barges along Berbice River

Taxi driver remanded on three counts of rape

Comments

Trending