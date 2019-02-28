Guyana News

City proposes computerisation of burial records

By Staff Writer

The Mayor and City Coun-cil (M&CC) is exploring the computerisation of records stored in the Sexton Division of its City Engineer’s Department, as well as the re-establishment of a Cemetery Committee.

The Le Repentir Cemetery, maintained by the M&CC, was established in 1861 to accommodate the remains of citizens of Georgetown. A release from the M&CC noted that several religious organizations were given specific sections, including the Muslims, Hindus, Roman Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans, Chinese, Bahais and the Presbyterians.

The city’s release related that out of the last special finance meeting, came the agreement that records from the Sexton Division ought to be computerized for easy retrieval. It was noted that among these records are burial registers which contain the names and burial places of citizens. “This information serves as an important resource … relating to lineage,” the M&CC stated…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Youth accusedof gang robbery remanded

Chief Election Officer at Caribbean Heart Institute

Land policy key to settling dispute between Corentyne cattle, rice farmers — Armogan

Land policy key to settling dispute between Corentyne cattle, rice farmers — Armogan

Comments

Trending