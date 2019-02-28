City proposes computerisation of burial records

The Mayor and City Coun-cil (M&CC) is exploring the computerisation of records stored in the Sexton Division of its City Engineer’s Department, as well as the re-establishment of a Cemetery Committee.

The Le Repentir Cemetery, maintained by the M&CC, was established in 1861 to accommodate the remains of citizens of Georgetown. A release from the M&CC noted that several religious organizations were given specific sections, including the Muslims, Hindus, Roman Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans, Chinese, Bahais and the Presbyterians.

The city’s release related that out of the last special finance meeting, came the agreement that records from the Sexton Division ought to be computerized for easy retrieval. It was noted that among these records are burial registers which contain the names and burial places of citizens. “This information serves as an important resource … relating to lineage,” the M&CC stated…..