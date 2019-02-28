Guyana News

Fifty-foot totem pole near Umana Yana to be expedited

By Staff Writer
Social Cohesion Minister, Dr. George Norton (sixth from right) meeting with some of the stakeholders. Winslow Craig is (fifth from right).

Social Cohesion Minister, Dr George Norton has revived discussions to have a 50-foot totem pole erected near the Umana Yana, and stated that the process must be expedited.

A release from the Ministry noted that talks regarding the initiative began in 2015, and were founded on discussions related to the preservation of the country’s indigenous culture. However, at the time, the discussions were being led by Minister Nicolette Henry and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

GPHC probe into chemotherapy deaths completed

Ministry, CI-G ink MoU on green economy

Region 6, GWI reach agreement on monies owed

Region 6, GWI reach agreement on monies owed

Comments

Trending