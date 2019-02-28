Former UK marine boats 3,000 miles from Sierra Leone to Guyana

Former UK Marine, Richard Allen, yesterday completed a solo 3000-mile journey from Sierra Leone in West Africa to Guyana in a small boat.

Allen docked his boat, named “Tamu’kke”, which in the Patamona language means, ‘Together’ or ‘United’, at the Harbour Master’s Boathouse in Georgetown just after 6pm. When he made his way on to the dock, his documents were checked by Immigration officers.

The journey took just about three months. According to the Guyana Foundation, the challenge, which was coined ‘The Commonwealth Row’, was to row the Atlantic Ocean without leaving the Commonwealth…..