GPHC probe into chemotherapy deaths completed

Internal investigations at the Georgetown Public Hospital into the deaths of three children who fell grievously ill after chemotherapy treatment back in January have been completed, a source close to the investigation told this newspaper.

The source said the findings of the internal investigations were forwarded to the Ministry of Public Health. While the source could not reveal the full findings, it was contended that the medication used did not contribute to the death of the children.

The three children who passed away were seven-year-old Corwin Edwards, who died on January 14th; three-year-old Roshini Seegobin, of Enmore, East Coast Demerara, who died on January 18th and Sharezer Mendonca, 6, of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, who died on January 24th. ….