Ministry, CI-G ink MoU on green economy

By Staff Writer
Senior Technical Director of Conservation International Guyana, Curtis Bernard (left) receiving the MoU from Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman (Department of Public Information photo)

Aimed at promoting the expansion and diversification of Guyana’s green economy, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) on Tuesday inked a Memo-randum of Understanding (MoU) with Conservation International-Guyana (CI-Guyana).

According to a joint press release from MNR and CI-Guyana, the MoU is based on a shared desire to collaborate to build a sustainable green economy, where there is strong responsible involvement, ownership, action, and benefit sharing by the people of Guyana.

The signing culminated with a briefing session by CI-Guyana with the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, and his team to give an update on CI’s work and progress in Guyana…..

