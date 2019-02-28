Ministry, CI-G ink MoU on green economy

Aimed at promoting the expansion and diversification of Guyana’s green economy, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) on Tuesday inked a Memo-randum of Understanding (MoU) with Conservation International-Guyana (CI-Guyana).

According to a joint press release from MNR and CI-Guyana, the MoU is based on a shared desire to collaborate to build a sustainable green economy, where there is strong responsible involvement, ownership, action, and benefit sharing by the people of Guyana.

The signing culminated with a briefing session by CI-Guyana with the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, and his team to give an update on CI’s work and progress in Guyana…..