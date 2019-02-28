Guyana News

Mother of five stabbed to death in North Sophia

-suspect arrested

By
Nadina Kalamadeen

A mother of five was last evening stabbed to death in North Sophia and the suspect has since been arrested by the police.

Dead is Nadina Kalamadeen, 35, of North Sophia.

Kalamadeen was stabbed multiple times about her body and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival…..

