Power company still recovering from system hack

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is still working to combat the effects of a hacking of its computerised systems earlier this month, Public Relations Officer of the company, Chevion Sears-Murray yesterday said.
“We were hacked recently and some of our systems are still down and we are working on it,” Sears-Murray told Stabroek News yesterday.
On February 14, the company had issued a release notifying of the attack, which it said occurred on February 6…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments