Power company still recovering from system hack

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is still working to combat the effects of a hacking of its computerised systems earlier this month, Public Relations Officer of the company, Chevion Sears-Murray yesterday said.

“We were hacked recently and some of our systems are still down and we are working on it,” Sears-Murray told Stabroek News yesterday.

On February 14, the company had issued a release notifying of the attack, which it said occurred on February 6…..

