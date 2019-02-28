Region 6, GWI reach agreement on monies owed

Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan, yesterday stated that an arrangement has been worked out between the region and the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) for repaying money owed to the water company.

Armogan, however, noted that the region is also seeking further clarification on the amount the company is claiming is owed to it.

Last week, the water supply to several schools in New Amsterdam and other areas was cut after it was discovered that the Region Six administration owed GWI some $61 million for water supplied to institutions which fall under its control…..