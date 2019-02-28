Taxi driver remanded on three counts of rape

A taxi driver was yesterday remanded to prison after he was read six charges, which included three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

In the courtroom of Magistrate Leron Daly stood the accused, Lindon Daniels, to plead to the allegations. The charges were read to Daniels during a closed hearing, given the nature of several of the offences.

It is alleged that on January 30, at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, Daniels engaged in the sexual penetration of a woman without her consent…..