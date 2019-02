A technician was yesterday remanded to prison, after he was charged with a simple larceny offence.

The charge against Gary Hartman, alleged that on February 24, 2019, at Lamaha and Light streets, he stole a car light valued $41,000 from Nicholas Pilgrim.

After Hartman, 45, denied the charge, Prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail being granted, citing the prevalence of the offence.

Hartman was remanded to prison and the next scheduled hearing will be on March 6, 2019.