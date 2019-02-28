Work on Linden community centres, women’s shelter to begin shortly

Work on the two community centres and a women’s shelter in Amelia’s Ward and Blue Berry Hill, Linden is to begin in a matter of days as the Linden Mayor and Town Council has completed the clearing of lands to facilitate construction of the buildings by the United States Air Force’s New Horizon.

Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, recently returned from the final planning conference with the New Horizon group in Arizona, USA, according to a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release. Discussions were held on the construction of the facilities along with plans for a massive two-week medical outreach programme slated for Linden in early July which will be held at the Egbert Benjamin Conference Cen-tre, the DPI release added.

The designs of the buildings were also revealed at the conference. The women’s shelter will have several private rooms, a training room, kitchen, living room, common area and an infirmary. The home is expected to have maximum security as well as a resident caretaker. The community centres will include a classroom, common area, kitchen, office, and storage areas. ….