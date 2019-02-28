Guyana News

Youth charged with escaping police custody on $50,000 bail

By Staff Writer

An 18-year-old who was charged with escaping police custody, was yesterday granted bail despite objections from the prosecutor.

Ryan Gasper pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read by Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

It was alleged that Gasper, on December 11, 2018, at Ruimveldt Police Station, having been in lawful custody for the offence of robbery-under-arms, escaped from police custody…..

