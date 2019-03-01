Atlantic rower to raise awareness about Commonwealth, plastic pollution

Former UK Marine, Richard Allen, who rowed solo from Sierra Leone to Port Georgetown is set to travel across Guyana and assist the Guyana Foundation with projects that it has ongoing.

Supriya Singh, founder of the Guyana Foundation, stated that Allen wanted to assist the Guyana Foundation with the works that they currently have ongoing.

At a meet and greet session which was held on the Kingston Seawall just behind the Marriott Hotel, students from West Ruimveldt Primary, St Gabriel’s Primary, St Margaret’s Primary and other primary schools welcomed Allen to Guyana…..