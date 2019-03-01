‘Blondie’ freed of fish cleaner’s murder

A 12-member jury, on Wednesday acquitted Quaison Jones, called ‘Blondie’, at the end of his retrial for the murder of his fellow fish cleaner, Marlon Greene.
The offence for which Jones was charged, occurred on January 17, 2011, at the Meadow Bank wharf.
Jones’ retrial took place before Justice James Bovell-Drakes and a 12-member mixed jury, while the case was prosecuted by state prosecutors Tamieka Clarke and Tiffini Lyken…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments