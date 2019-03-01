Guyana News

‘Blondie’ freed of fish cleaner’s murder

—nearly five years after being convicted for the offence

By Staff Writer
Quaison Jones

A 12-member jury, on Wednesday acquitted Quaison Jones, called ‘Blondie’, at the end of his retrial for the murder of his fellow fish cleaner, Marlon Greene.

The offence for which Jones was charged, occurred on January 17, 2011, at the Meadow Bank wharf.

Jones’ retrial took place before Justice James Bovell-Drakes and a 12-member mixed jury, while the case was prosecuted by state prosecutors Tamieka Clarke and Tiffini Lyken…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Walkout scuttles GECOM work plan meeting

Jagdeo refusing Granger meeting unless elections date on agenda

Court denies AG’s request for interim stay of confidence rulings

Court denies AG’s request for interim stay of confidence rulings

Comments

Trending