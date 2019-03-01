Chesney woman dies after colliding with low bed truck

A Corentyne mother of four died yesterday after she collided with a truck and trailer along the Albion, Corentyne Public Road

Dead is Christina Ramu, 41, who operates a stand in front of her house at Kilcoy Chesney, Corentyne.

According to information gathered, the accident occurred around 12.20 pm yesterday, after Ramu dropped her grand-son at the Cropper Primary School. She was proceed-ing home on her bicycle when, upon exiting the Cropper Primary School Street, she reportedly collided with the truck, GLL 7901 with trailer TNN 6629, which was loaded with a combine at the time…..