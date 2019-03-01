Guyana News

Chesney woman dies after colliding with low bed truck

By Staff Writer
Christina Ramu

A Corentyne mother of four died yesterday after she collided with a truck and trailer along the Albion, Corentyne Public Road

Dead is Christina Ramu, 41, who operates a stand in front of her house at Kilcoy Chesney, Corentyne.

According to information gathered, the accident occurred around 12.20 pm yesterday, after Ramu dropped her grand-son at the Cropper Primary School. She was proceed-ing home on her bicycle when, upon exiting the Cropper Primary School Street, she reportedly collided with the truck, GLL 7901 with trailer TNN 6629, which was loaded with a combine at the time…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Walkout scuttles GECOM work plan meeting

Jagdeo refusing Granger meeting unless elections date on agenda

Court denies AG’s request for interim stay of confidence rulings

Court denies AG’s request for interim stay of confidence rulings

Comments

Trending