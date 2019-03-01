Cops probing handling of chopping victim’s report against alleged assailant

The police in ‘C’ Division are investigating the handling of the case of Vashtie Mahase, the young woman who was brutally chopped while accompanying a Rural Constable (RC) to serve her partner a restraining order, according to Divisional Commander Calvin Brutus.

Mahase, 21, was chopped on February 24th, allegedly by her partner, Fazil Osman, a 39-year-old famer of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. She is now hospitalised with serious injuries.

The woman had reported to the police at the Mahaica Police Station that the man had beaten her. The investigating rank later instructed that she return with her alleged abuser, who by then had accused her of stealing his money when she visited their house to remove her clothes. Prior to that, she had asked the police to accompany her to the house but they said they had no ranks. The alleged perpetrator demanded that she repay the money and when she indicated she was unable to do so, Mahase said the rank told her to go back with the man and see if they can “make-up back.”….