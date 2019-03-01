Demerara Bank Diamond branch celebrates eight years

As part of their 8th anniversary celebrations today, the Diamond branch of Demerara Bank Limited is set to be engaged in a series of activities to express their appreciation to customers and staff alike for their commitment and support over the years.

The Demerara Bank which was the vision of its Founder and Chairman, Dr Yesu Persaud, is now a household name for commercial banking, according to the bank’s press release.

The Diamond Branch of the bank was established at a time when many communities along the East Bank of Demerara were rapidly being developed and there was high demand for banking services, particularly credit facilities to assist with the construction of low income and residential homes…..