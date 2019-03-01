EU strategy to blacklist CARICOM states coercive, infringement on sovereignty

CARICOM heads are asking the European Union (EU) to cease its blacklisting of Member States that have committed to reforming their tax structures, calling the approach to “tax good governance” an infringement on sovereignty, coercive and harmful to the future of the community’s economic sector.

In its communique following the Thirtieth Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), held in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday and Wednesday, it was highlighted that the blacklisting of members of the community by the EU has resulted in considerable reputational damage to the community.

It was further noted that the community is committed to good governance, but recognizes that small, highly vulnerable states require access to external capital in order to build resistance…..