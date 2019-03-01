Guyana News

Harmon rejects Jagdeo’s claims over GECOM letters

By Staff Writer
Joseph Harmon

Minister of State Joseph Harmon has rejected claims by Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo that government has perpetuated a fraudulent act by sending two letters to the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and encouraged Jagdeo to reconsider attending a meeting with President David Granger on Wednesday (see other story on page 2.)

Additionally, he has condemned the Leader of the Opposition for descending “to a new level of disrespect for the Office of the President and the Government by maligning the good character of the President and his office and by deliberately, maliciously misleading the public.”….

