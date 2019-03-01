Guyana News

Jagdeo refusing Granger meeting unless elections date on agenda

By Staff Writer
Bharrat Jagdeo

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is refusing to meet with President David Granger next week unless a date for general and regional elections is on the agenda.

“Unless an election date is on the agenda, there will be no meeting,” Jagdeo told a press conference at his Church Street, Georgetown office yesterday.

On Monday, Granger invited Jagdeo to a meeting scheduled for next Wednesday to discuss the readiness of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to hold general elections and the requirement for funding…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Walkout scuttles GECOM work plan meeting

Court denies AG’s request for interim stay of confidence rulings

Court denies AG’s request for interim stay of confidence rulings

Harmon rejects Jagdeo’s claims over GECOM letters

Comments

Trending