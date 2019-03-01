Jagdeo refusing Granger meeting unless elections date on agenda

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is refusing to meet with President David Granger next week unless a date for general and regional elections is on the agenda.

“Unless an election date is on the agenda, there will be no meeting,” Jagdeo told a press conference at his Church Street, Georgetown office yesterday.

On Monday, Granger invited Jagdeo to a meeting scheduled for next Wednesday to discuss the readiness of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to hold general elections and the requirement for funding…..