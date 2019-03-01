Guyana News

United labour protests against RUSAL dismissals

By Staff Writer
A line of protestors outside of RUSAL’s office in Queenstown yesterday morning

Dozens of workers from the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) and representatives from their union, the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU), the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) staged a protest yesterday morning to press for an end to the ongoing industrial dispute with the company.

The workers, along with head of the GB&GWU Lincoln Lewis, President of the GTUC Coretta McDonald along with FITUG and President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) Komal Chand staged the protest outside of the Queenstown offices of BCGI’s, parent company, RUSAL.

The representatives of the unions said that they will continue protesting for as long as the impasse between the company and the workers and their union continues…..

