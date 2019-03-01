Walkout scuttles GECOM work plan meeting

A special meeting of the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) on its 2019 work schedule was ended yesterday by the walkout of the opposition-nominated commissioners.
In a joint statement following the meeting, the three commissioners, Bibi Shadick, Robeson Benn and Sase Gunraj, explained that the walkout was in response to a demand from government-nominated commissioner Vincent Alexander that the elections timeline include national house-to-house registration…..
