Walkout scuttles GECOM work plan meeting

-after proposal for house-to-house registration as basis for scheduling polls

By Staff Writer
Bibi Shadick

A special meeting of the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) on its 2019 work schedule was ended yesterday by the walkout of the opposition-nominated commissioners.

In a joint statement following the meeting, the three commissioners, Bibi Shadick, Robeson Benn and Sase Gunraj, explained that the walkout was in response to a demand from government-nominated commissioner Vincent Alexander that the elections timeline include national house-to-house registration…..

