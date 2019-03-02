Appeal Court to hear oral arguments on confidence motion appeals on March 12th

After setting timelines for the laying over of “skeletal arguments” by the attorneys on the substantive appeals filed by the Attorney General (AG) to challenge two of the High Court judgements on the validity of the no-confidence motion against government, acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards yesterday fixed March 12th as the date for oral submissions to be made.

Joined on the Full Bench of the Court of Appeal by Justices Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud, Justice Cummings-Edwards announced that the court would proceed to hear two of the five appeals filed as those records have been settled.

The judges met with the attorneys involved in the two appeals at the Kingston courthouse for a “consideration session” which lasted just over an hour and a half…..