Cameras with evidence stolen in CID HQ break-in at New Amsterdam

Two cameras were stolen on Thursday evening from the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at New Amsterdam, after a suspected break-in by unknown persons.

A reliable source told Stabroek News that the building was discovered ransacked yesterday morning. “All the office ransack,” the source said, while noting that the offices that were ransacked included that of the division’s Crime Chief, Chabinauth Singh.

It is suspected that the perpetrator gained entry by removing a padlock from a side door…..