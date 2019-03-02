Guyana News

Cameras with evidence stolen in CID HQ break-in at New Amsterdam

By Staff Writer

Two cameras were stolen on Thursday evening from the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at New Amsterdam, after a suspected break-in by unknown persons.

A reliable source told Stabroek News that the building was discovered ransacked yesterday morning. “All the office ransack,” the source said, while noting that the offices that were ransacked included that of the division’s Crime Chief, Chabinauth Singh.

It is suspected that the perpetrator gained entry by removing a padlock from a side door…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Bosai to invest $4.6 billion in new bauxite processing equipment at Linden

Appeal Court to hear oral arguments on confidence motion appeals on March 12th

Appeal Court to hear oral arguments on confidence motion appeals on March 12th

Elderly woman burnt to death in Nonpareil fire

By

Comments

Trending