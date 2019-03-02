Corentyne ‘Countryside Cinema’ fire believed to be arson

The fire which destroyed a three-storey business complex and a neighbouring house at Number 64 Village, Corentyne on Thursday, is now suspected to be arson, the fire service told police investigators yesterday.

According to a police source, the fire, which is suspected to have been deliberately set, first started in the cinema, which is located on the second floor of the building.

The source said that the findings have since been handed over to police investigators in ‘B’ Divi-sion, who will now carry out their investigation in hopes of identifying the perpetrator(s). The source highlighted that the fire service and the police will be working together on the matter…..