Elderly woman burnt to death in Nonpareil fire

By
Dead: Rovena Hassan

An elderly woman is now dead after a fire, suspected to be electrical in origin, gutted her Nonpareil, East Coast Demerara house early yesterday morning.

Dead is Rovena Hassan, called ‘Vena,’ who was 65.

Reports are that the fire, which started around 12.45 am, ripped through the two-storey house, which is situated at Lot 22 Nonpareil, within minutes…..

