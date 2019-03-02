Ex-police prosecutor charged with taking $300,000 to drop firearm case

A former police prosecutor appeared in a city court yesterday for allegedly committing three counts of fraud by pretending he could get a firearm possession charge withdrawn.

It is alleged that on January 31st, 2017, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, former police prosecutor Kerry Bostwick, 34, with intent to defraud, obtained $100,000 from Tollecia Odle by falsely pretending that he was in a position to drop a firearm without licence charge against her brother, Tyrone Kennedy, knowing same to be false.

The second charge states that during the month of December, 2016, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, he obtained $100,000 from Maureen Kalli by falsely pretending that he was in a position to dismiss the charge against her brother, Tyrone Kennedy, knowing same to be false…..