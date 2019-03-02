Gov’t remains legal until after elections – AG

Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams SC on Thursday suggested that the government would still be legal if the March 21st constitutional deadline for the holding of new elections elapses and he said that the law is clear that it would only resign after the president is sworn in following elections.

Speaking to reporters outside of the Court of Appeal at Kingston, Williams sought to assure that Guyana will not end up in a constitutional crisis, while arguing that Article 106(7) of the constitution offers options.

“…There is a government. When you read 106 (7), try to read it so it wouldn’t arrive at an absurd position. You will see that the last sentence in 106 (7) says that the government resigns after a president is elected after an election,” he said…..