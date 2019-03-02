GTT launching monthly Facebook live chat forum for customers

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) will on March 8th launch its first live chat forum, dubbed ‘Real Talk’, as a means of stepping up engagement with its customers.

In a press release from the company, it was noted that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd, shed light on the development during an exclusive interview with Emerald Digital Production.

The live chat session, which will be facilitated through GTT’s Facebook page, is meant to provide transparency and open dialogue with customers, keeping them informed about topics such as liberalisation of the telecoms sector, the company’s roll out of its Blaze internet service and other related matters, the release stated…..