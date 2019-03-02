Linden TV station gets approval for licence

Chairman of the Governing Board of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) Leslie Sobers yesterday issued a letter of approval for Linden Broadcasting Network to receive a long-in-the-works television broadcasting licence.

A brief statement issued by the GNBA said the approval has been issued for the “Secondary Zone” licence as the Linden Broadcasting Network has satisfied all the necessary requirements of the GNBA.

“The Authority hereby extends congratulations to the Linden Broadcasting Network and expresses optimism that this broadcasting entity will assist in the further development of broadcasting in Guyana, particularly in the mining town of Linden,” it said…..