Mechanic dies in Zeeburg hit-and-run

A Zeeburg, East Bank Essequibo mechanic is now dead after a hit-and-run accident along the Zeeburg Public Road on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Bruce Williams, of Lot 106 Zeeburg Public Road.

According to Traffic Chief Linden Isles, the accident occurred around 7 pm, while Williams was changing a tyre on a minibus along the southern carriageway of the road. He was on the northern side of the bus when he was struck by a car…..