Mother, son accused of trafficking cocaine, ganja

A mother and her son appeared in a city court yesterday for allegedly trafficking cocaine and ganja and they were granted bail after professing their innocence.

Champadi Lawson, 52, of Land of Cannan and her son Edgar Lawson, 26, of Charlotte Street, Georgetown, faced two separate charges of trafficking drugs. It is alleged that on February 25th, 2019, at Charlotte Street, they had in their possession 132 grammes of cannabis and 33 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were read to them by Magistrate Leron Daly…..