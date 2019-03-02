Guyana News

Mother, son accused of trafficking cocaine, ganja

By Staff Writer
Champadi Lawson

A mother and her son appeared in a city court yesterday for allegedly trafficking cocaine and ganja and they were granted bail after professing their innocence.

Champadi Lawson, 52, of Land of Cannan and her son Edgar Lawson, 26, of Charlotte Street, Georgetown, faced two separate charges of trafficking drugs. It is alleged that on February 25th, 2019, at Charlotte Street, they had in their possession 132 grammes of cannabis and 33 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were read to them by Magistrate Leron Daly…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Bosai to invest $4.6 billion in new bauxite processing equipment at Linden

Appeal Court to hear oral arguments on confidence motion appeals on March 12th

Appeal Court to hear oral arguments on confidence motion appeals on March 12th

Elderly woman burnt to death in Nonpareil fire

By

Comments

Trending