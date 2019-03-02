PPP/C still to fill vacant seat on city council

Two months after taking office, the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown remains one member short of its full complement of 30 councillors as a seat won by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) remains empty.

Patrick DeSantos, who was identified by leader of the PPP/C list Mohamed Khan to occupy one of the four Proportional Representation (PR) seats won by the party, following the November 12th local government elections, never took up his seat.

On November 30th, when the 29 other councillors were sworn in, DeSantos was absent due to illness and acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe announced that he would be sworn in at a later date…..