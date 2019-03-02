Guyana News

Sparendaam man gets 30 years for killing mason

By Staff Writer
Akeem Yorrick

A man was yesterday sentenced to 30 years in jail after being found guilty of unlawfully killing Akeem Yorrick, a mason who was fatally shot in 2015.

Kevin Francis, 30, was on trial for the offence of murder before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown. The charge against Francis alleges that on August 5th, 2015, at the Sparendaam Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Yorrick.

Francis was represented by attorney Maxwell McKay, while the state’s case was led by prosecutors Tuanna Hardy and Teriq Mohammed…..

