A teen was yesterday granted his release on $150,000 bail after he was charged with raping a 14 year-old girl.

It is alleged that Tevin Fraser, 18, on March 1st, 2018, engaged in sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

Fraser was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

He was later granted bail and the matter was adjourned until March 15th.