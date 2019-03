As industrial action at the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) enters its third week, Chief Labour Officer Charles Ogle has invited the company and the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) to a meeting tomorrow.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 am at the Social Protection Ministry.

According to a brief statement issued on Friday by the Labour Department of the Ministry of Social Protection, Ogle is optimistic that “he will be able to convince the Management of the Russian-based Company that in the interest of all stakeholders, normalcy be returned without further delay.”….