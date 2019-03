The family and friends of Nadina Kalamadeen, the mother of five who was stabbed to death last Wednesday evening by an alleged stalker, believes that the crime was premeditated based on the man’s actions prior to the attack.

“I feel he (the suspect) did done had it plan out,” Kwame Crosse, a relative of Kalamadeen told Stabroek News on Friday.

Kalamadeen, 35, of North Sophia, was stabbed multiple times about her body during the attack, which occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday…..