Five persons, including two children, yesterday sustained pellet wounds about their bodies after a GEB security guard accidentally discharged his shotgun outside Republic Bank’s Camp Street, Georgetown branch.

Up to press time last evening, the police had not issued a statement on the shooting incident and this newspaper was unable to confirm whether the security guard was still in custody.

According to persons who witnessed the incident, the security guard and a few of his colleagues visited the bank to make a deposit around 1 pm. They said the guard was sitting in a van along with the driver and another colleague when his shotgun went off. It was explained that the blast pierced the floor of the vehicle and the pellets ricocheted off the concrete below, resulting in them hitting those who were standing nearby…..