A man was sentenced to 24 months in jail on Friday after he admitted to wounding two men.

Aaron Lewis admitted that on February 21st, 2019, at D’Urban Street, he inflicted grievous bodily harm on Ravindra Nauth Singh. He also admitted that on the same date, he wounded Ryan Arlene.

Lewis pleaded guilty to the charges after they were read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown…..