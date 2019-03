A miner was shot and killed and three of his companions were taken into custody after police say they attempted to rob a diamond trader yesterday at Middle and Thomas Streets, Cummingsburg.

The dead man has been identified as Henry Johanison, 25, who was fatally shot by the owner of Kay’s Diamond Enterprise, which is located at Lot 288 Middle& Thomas Streets, Cummingsburg, George-town.

Johanison reportedly sustained three gunshot wounds to the upper body in the shooting, which occurred around 12.10 pm. A 9 mm pistol and several rounds were allegedly found in his possession.

His three companions, who were in a car, HC 9457, parked outside of the business, were later arrested at the scene by the police. The car was also impounded.

The dealer was also taken into custody and was said to be assisting the police with investigations. He is licensed to trade diamonds and is also a licensed firearm holder.

While details surrounding the shooting were scant, Sunday Stabroek was told by a police source that the businessman related to investigators that he was in his office when he received a call from Johanison, who informed him that he was interested in selling some diamonds.

Johanison and the businessman are said to have known each other.

Johanison then journeyed to the business, where they spoke. The now deceased man at some point reportedly requested to use the washroom and upon returning he is said to held the businessman at gunpoint and ordered him not to move.

However, the businessman, who was sitting at his desk, drew his licensed handgun and discharged several rounds in the direction of Johanison, hitting him.

The police were subsequently alerted.

At that time, Johanison’s three companions were still in the car outside the building awaiting his return. However, before they learnt that Johanison was shot, the police arrived and arrested them.

While the business is guarded by a private security firm, this newspaper understands that at the time of the incident no security guard was on duty. The building is also monitored by surveillance cameras.

It remains unclear if Johanison was searched before entering the building.

Neighbouring residents told this newspaper that they did not hear any of the gunshots that might have alerted them or Johanison’s companions that

something was amiss.

A woman, who wished not to be named, said she only realised that something had happened when the police turned up and ordered the three men out of the car.

She said she saw the three men standing with their legs spread out. “I didn’t recognise anybody. I went back in, come back out and police searching the car. The young men (accomplices) on their phones acting cool and then eventually a police whisper to us that they attempted to rob the guy and one was shot and killed,” the woman explained.

Sunday Stabroek understands that Johanison is known to the police as he was previously implicated in thefts and fraudulent acts.