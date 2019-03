Scotiabank Guyana’s net income for 2018 was $2.52 billion, which represented a decline of 10% when compared with the previous year.

According to the bank’s financials published in the February 20th edition of the Stabroek News, the bank’s income after tax fell from the $2.8 billion recorded in 2017.

Scotiabank last year announced that its operations in Guyana and other parts of the Caribbean were being sold to Republic Bank of Trinidad and Tobago. That transaction is still to be finalised…..