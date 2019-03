A Sophia housewife was hospitalised in a critical condition up to press time last night after she was repeatedly stabbed by her husband, who fled but was later arrested.

The injured woman has been identified as Carol London, 41, of Lot 210 Block ‘F,’ North Sophia. She sustained injuries to her face, upper body and hands during the attack, which occurred around 10.30 am yesterday.

It was residents who found London’s bloodied body at the back door of her home after responding to screams. The unresponsive woman was subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery…..