Around two dozen persons squatting on a plot of land at Lombard and Broad streets, Charlestown, lost their homes yesterday morning in a fire, suspected to be an act of arson.

The fire reportedly started around 8 am at the Lombard and Broad streets property, which is owned by a private citizen. Nine houses were estimated to have been destroyed.

A source close to the investigation informed Sunday Stabroek that the suspect, who is said to have a mental illness, was subsequently taken into custody…..